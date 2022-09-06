IIT JAM 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati will commence the application process for IIT JAM 2023 tomorrow, September 7, 2022. Candidates will be able to apply for IIT JAM exam once the link is activated on the official website jam.iitg.ac.in. Candidates must notice that IIT Guwahati has released the IIT JAM 2023 information brochure.

IIT JAM 2023 Important Dates

Commencement of online application: September 7, 2022

Last date to apply for IIT JAM 2023: October 11, 2022

IIT JAM 2023 exam date: February 12, 2023

Application for admission process: April 11 to April 25, 2023

IIT JAM 2023 Exam Schedule

IIT JAM 2023 Application fee

The application fees is ₹1800 for one test paper for all categories and ₹2500 for two test papers and ₹900 for one test paper for Female (All Categories) / SC / ST / PwD and ₹1250/- for two test papers.

IIT JAM 2023: Application process

Once the application forms are opened, candidates can apply for IIT JAM 2023 following the simple steps given below

Visit the official website- jam.iitg.ac.in On the home page, click on IIT JAM 20223 registration link Register yourself and log in using the system-generated enrollment id and password Fill out the application form and upload the required documents Pay the application fee and submit the IIT JAM 2023 application form Download the application form and save it for future references

IIT JAM is conducted for admission in postgraduate and integrated postgraduate programs in IITs, NITs and , IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET for over 2300 seats. It is a Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted for 7 different subjects viz Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH). Candidates can appear for either one or two test papers. IIT JAM 2023 Information Brochure

