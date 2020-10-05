हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
JEE Advanced 2020 results

IIT JEE Advanced 2020 results to be declared on October 5 at jeeadv.ac.in, here's how to check online

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is schedule to declare the JEE Advanced results on Monday (October 5) at 10 AM. Once declared, the result will be available for display on IIT's official website jeeadv.ac.in. The All India Rankings (AIR) will also be released along with the scorecards. 

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is schedule to declare the JEE Advanced results on Monday (October 5) at 10 AM. Once declared, the result will be available for display on IIT's official website jeeadv.ac.in. The All India Rankings (AIR) will also be released along with the scorecards. 

Of the total registered candidates, 96 per cent of them appeared for the JEE Advanced 2020 that took place on September 27 amid strict COVID-19 restrictions.

JEE Advanced 2020: Know here steps to check results online:

Step 1: Go on the official website at jeeadv.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘JEE Advanced Result 2020’

Step 3: A new page will now open

Step 4: Enter all the details asked

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your JEE Advanced 2020 result will now be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout for a future reference.

A total of 1.6 lakh candidates registered for the JEE Advanced 2020 exam in 2020 after successfully clearing the JEE Main 2020.

The students who will clear Advanced can seek admissions to IITs, including institutes- Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam.

Tags:
JEE Advanced 2020 resultsJEE Advanced 2020IIT JEE Advanced 2020 results
Rajasthan PTET exam 2020: Result announced; check ptetdcb2020.com
