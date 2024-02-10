New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) stands as the pinnacle of engineering education within the nation, revered for its esteemed reputation. Securing admission into this prestigious institution necessitates conquering the formidable Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), a feat that demands exceptional prowess. Despite the daunting challenge, a heartwarming tale unfolds wherein the son of an egg seller defies all odds to realize his aspirations.

Hailing from Bihar's Shareif district, Arbaaz Alam embarked on a journey marked by resilience and determination to carve his path as an engineer. Born into modest means, his father's humble earnings from vending eggs scarcely amounted to Rs 100 a day, casting a shadow of financial struggle over the family. Arbaaz's ambition burned bright, fueled by a desire to uplift his kin from the grips of poverty. However, the path to realizing his dreams appeared shrouded in financial constraints, rendering coaching fees and engineering textbooks distant luxuries.

Undeterred by adversity, Arbaaz resolved to confront the formidable IIT JEE examination, an endeavor renowned for its unforgiving rigor. By day, he toiled tirelessly, laboring in various pursuits, while his nights were dedicated to voracious studying, often with borrowed books as his guide. Amidst the darkness of uncertainty, a ray of hope emerged in the form of Bihar's esteemed educator, Anand Kumar, whose Super 30 initiative extended a lifeline to underprivileged talents like Arbaaz.

Recognizing Arbaaz's raw potential and unwavering dedication, Anand Kumar graciously welcomed him into the fold of Super 30, offering not just education but also sustenance, shelter, and the essential tools needed to navigate the labyrinthine corridors of the IIT JEE syllabus. The Super 30 program, celebrated for its unparalleled success in ushering disadvantaged youths into the realm of IITs, proved to be the turning point in Arbaaz's journey.

With unwavering support and mentorship from Anand Kumar, Arbaaz Alam's trajectory shifted dramatically, culminating in a triumphant conquest of the IIT JEE examination. In the annals of the JEE Mains exam of 2017, Arbaaz's name shimmered brightly, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 67. Remarkably, within the cohort of Super 30, Arbaaz was not alone in his victory, as every student emerged triumphant, defying the odds and scripting a tale of collective achievement against adversity.