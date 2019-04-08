IIT-Madras tops HRD Ministry's national ranking of higher institutes in 2019

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has been ranked first in the overall list of higher institutes released by the Human Resource Development Ministry. IIT-Madras is followed by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and Indian Institute of Technology Delhi in the second and third spot respectively.

IIMs rule the management rankings with all 5 of the spots belonging to them. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore tops the list, followed by IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta, IIM Lucknow and IIM Indore in the top five ranks respectively.

Of the top 10 institutes in the overall rankings, seven are IITs. The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the Banaras Hindu University ranked 7th and 10th respectively.

Delhi University's Miranda House was ranked the best among colleges across the country, followed by Hindu college in Delhi and Presidency college in Chennai at the second and third spots. Delhi's St Stephen's college and Lady Shriram College for Women are at the fourth and fifth spot respectively.

The list was part of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) which the HRD Ministry has been publishing since 2016.