IIT-Madras unites startups to work on self-reliance in space tech, applications

Chennai: A Industry-academia entity of Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has brought together five Indian start-ups to develop technologies meant for use in space and space exploration. According to the institute, this consortium led by

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation would focus on building an end-to-end, self-reliant ecosystem for space technologies. This would include on-demand access to data, rapid rocket launch capability, satellite design and assembly, sensors, future generation communication, security of satellites, Ground Stations, data processing etc.

Called Indian Space Technologies and Applications Design Bureau (I-STAC.DB), it will develop next-generation applications by synergizing the efforts of startups such as Dron Vayu, Agnikul Cosmos, GalaxEye Space Solutions, Mindgrove technologies, Resileo Labs etc. According to those behind the initiative, this is aimed at bringing together multiple tech firms that can deliver the end requirements of customers using space-based products or services.

Highlighting the importance of such initiatives, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Faculty In-Charge, IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, and Member, National Security Advisory Board, Government of India, said, “Time has come to pool the talent available in our country to synergise and deliver a complete end to end ecosystem for space and allied technologies”. He added, “Indian Space Technocrats are established space technology Gurus, and this consortium is a Guru Kul, a premium knowledge centre for India and the world.”

Among the key medium and long-term outcomes and impact envisaged from this consortium are - Design of rockets and satellites for additive manufacturing, reliable satellite launch, precise navigation and ground station infrastructure, ground stations and platforms based on India’s indigenous Shakti microprocessor, sensors for various space-based imaging technologies, space debris management, Satellite cyber-physical security and anti-satellite countermeasures etc.

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation is a section 08 company funded by the Government of India and is hosted by IIT Madras. It is engaged in conducting advanced research in various fields of technologies and participating in global standardization of the technologies in collaboration with key stakeholders in the market across industry and academia.

