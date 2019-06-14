IIT Roorkee all set to announce JEE Advanced result, check jeeadv.ac.in

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is all set to declare the JEE (Advanced) 2019 result on Friday, June 14. The JEE Advanced Result 2019 will be declared around 10 AM on the official website: jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced 2019 was held on May 27 this year. The date of the exam had to be postponed from May 19 due to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Those who appeared for the exam will also receive a text message on their registered mobile number once the JEE Advanced 2019 results are declared.

The category-wise JEE Advanced rank list or JEE All India Ranks (AIR) will be released after the declaration of the JEE Advanced result. Candidates will be sent text messages regarding this on their registered mobile numbers.

Here Is How to Check JEE Advanced Result 2019:

- Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

- Click on JEE (Advanced) Result 2019

- Click on it and enter the required details

- JEE Advanced Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download and take a printout of JEE Result 2019 or IIT JEE advanced 2019 Result for future reference.

JEE Advanced, a national-level engineering entrance exam held annually, is a gateway for candidates seeking admission in bachelor’s programmes, integrated master’s programmes as well as dual degree programmes offered at 23 IITs including Indian School of Mines (ISM).

The aggregate marks obtained by a candidate in JEE (Advanced) is the sum of the marks scored by him in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. JEE AIR rank list is prepared on the basis of aggregate marks. Those candidates who appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be considered for the merit list. Also, candidates scoring the minimum prescribed marks in each subject and in aggregate will be included in the list. The minimum prescribed marks vary with the category.

The seat allotment round is scheduled to be conducted online from June 19 to July 17.

Qualifying in JEE Advanced (2019), filling up choices and/or participating in the joint seat allocation process does not guarantee admission in IITs. Admission depends on the availability of seats during seat allocation.