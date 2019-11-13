IITF 2019: Ease of Doing Business to be theme of India International Trade Fair

The 39th edition of India International Trade Fair 2019 will showcase the nation's achievement of rising up to 63rd rank on the World Bank`s Ease of Doing Business Index from 142nd rank in 2014. The Trade Fair will be inaugurated by Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Nitin Gadkari on Thursday, November 14. Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash will also be present during the inaugural function at Pragati Maidan.

Many countries including Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Britain, China, Egypt, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran, Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey and Vietnam will participate in the event. The status of partner country this year has been accorded to Afghanistan while South Korea will be the focus country. Notably, Bihar and Jharkhand will be the focus states.

The event has been a unique platform for displaying entrepreneurial skills by large corporations, MSMEs, non-government agencies, artisans and self-help groups to promote their products and services to potential customers, besides being a platform for various Central and state government departments and agencies for dissemination of information on progressive reforms, new schemes and initiatives.

"The fair will serve as a convergence point for government agencies, private sector enterprises and non-government institutions which have aligned their activities with the country`s development objectives," according to a statement issued by the India Trade Promotion Organisation which has been organising it for close to four decades.

Tickets for the Trade Fair, organised at Delhi's Pragati Maidan from November 14 to 27, 2019, are available at selected metro stations in Delhi/NCR. However, the tickets will not be available at the Pragati Maidan Metro Station.

Notably, the Delhi Traffic Police has requested people to avail public transport to reach Pragati Maidan. Those coming by Delhi Metro should alight at Pragati Maidan Metro Station and then walk till the venue. They can also get down at Mandi House Metro Station.

Those using DTC and Cluster Buses for travelling from Delhi or NCR can alight at designated bus stops on Mathura Road and Bhairon Road.

Meanwhile, people using their own vehicles should park their vehicle at the places given below, according to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory.

1. Bhairon Mandir Parking (On Payment).

2. Delhi Zoo Parking (On Payment).

3. Zabta Maszid parking, Man Singh Road.

4. Raksha Bhawan Parking, Man Singh Road.

5. Behind Vigyan Bhawan, Man Singh Road.

6. Behind IGI Kalan Kendra, Man Singh Road.

The entry to the Trade fair will be restricted to business visitors only from November 14 to 18, and it will open for general public from November 19 to 27. The visitors allowed to enter from gate numbers 1, 10 and 11. One will not be allowed an entry to the trade fair after 5 pm, the advisory said.