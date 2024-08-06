Historically, women have contributed to the advancement of the society. They have multiple roles in the society. All women are conducting a seamless handling of these roles.

About IIW SHE Inspires Award

The main idea behind the SHE Inspired award is to bring forward women who have never been in the limelight before. Inspiring Indian Women identifies and celebrates the contributions many women have made. The occasion honours a broad group of women from all walks of life.

MP Bob Blackman hosted the award at the House of Parliaments, UK. The event was co-sponsored by Policy Ghar, under the leadership of Mamit Agarwal and Umang Kalra.

The event was hosted in two parts:

THE IIW DHARMA DUBEY SPECIAL AWARDS —This award was given to a total number of 35 women, who made remarkable journeys throughout their lives.

—This award was given to a total number of 35 women, who made remarkable journeys throughout their lives. THE IIW SHE INSPIRES SPECIAL AWARDS—The awards were presented to a final list of 45 women, after two rounds of separate scrutiny.

Importance of IIW SHE Inspire Award

Awards and recognitions have their significance. The initiative undertaken by Inspiring Indian Women, are a significant step in empowering women. The award is conducted at the right time when there are global outcries and violence against women and femininity.

The award is an inspiration for many women who fight silently against the atrocities committed against them daily.

Some of the main reasons for the significance of the IIW SHE Inspires Award are:

Celebrating the Silent Queens—Just like Women's Day is an important event, the IIW SHE Inspire award, too, has to be celebrated. Sponsored through Policy Ghar, the program gave priority to the silent fight put up by many women. That woman could be your mother, sister, wife, or anyone else you know. Not all the struggles come to the limelight. A woman thrives in multiple roles, handling different issues. The event is a tribute to all those whose strengths are not recognized.

A way ahead—The IIW SHE Inspires award sponsored by Policy Ghar showcases the necessity of celebrating women. The awards are given to women from the underprivileged category of society. By addressing the nearly invisible section of society, Inspiring Indian Women addresses the neglect shown by society towards them. They also offer a platform for discussing a potential path ahead for women as a collective, which makes the event even brighter.

Connection—Another significant aspect of the event is the connection it provides between Indian women from all over the world. By doing this, Inspiring Indian Women offers companionship and care to women, leading to their own empowerment as a collective. The connections achieved through the event can inspire more women to join the collective, which paves the way for stronger resistance.

Reflection—The event is a crucial reminder to society to reflect on themselves. It also enables women to reflect on their journeys. IIW SHE Inspire awards sponsored by Policy Ghar offer a platform for discussing the major issues women face today and attempting to resolve them.

Selection Process

There are two rounds of evaluations for the nominees. For the parliament, a total number between 40 and 50 are selected.

The selection committee is highly selective in the process. The awards sponsored by Policy Ghar are given to women from ordinary backgrounds who don't have any kind of privileged influence in society.

Family members can nominate their relatives for the awards. The nominations are open to everyone.

Some of the prominent categories include- Special Mom/Best Homemaker, Community Spirit, Champion of Earth, Spirited Fighter, Simply Special Nani, Super Special Couple, Differently Abled, etc.

Guests List:

Some of the prominent figures who have graced the occasion include:

Lord Brennan – Former Chairman of the Bar Council of England and Wales, President of the British-Spanish Parliamentary Group and President of Canning House.

Mr Ajay Kumar Thakur – Attaché (Coordination), High Commission of India.

Honourable MP Joy Morrissey – Conservative MP for Beaconsfield

Honourable MP Shailesh Vara

Honourable MP Theresa Villiers – Conservative MP for Chipping Barnet

Honourable MP Elliot Colburn from Sutton.

Honourable MP Jonathan Lord from Woking.

Cllr Sunil Chopra – Former Mayor Southwark.

Prof Parag Singhal- Consultant Endocrinologist, Founder Director Our NHS: Our Concern, Chief Executive BTA, Member Clinical Senate

Cllr D Sunger –Chairman of Epping Forest and a very successful Businessman.

Krishna Pujara- CEO, Saheli; Chair, Domestic Abuse Forum; President, UK-India Business Council WICCI; Chair, ALL UK PRO; NCGO Sec; Sardar Patel UK.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)