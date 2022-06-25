Ahead of his visit to Germany and UAE, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I'll be visiting Schloss Elmau, Germany at invitation of Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, for G7 Summit under German Presidency. It'll be a pleasure to meet Chancellor after a productive India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Schloss Elmau, Germany for the G7 Summit on June 26-27 and will also travel to UAE while coming back to India. PM Modi is travelling to the country at the invitation of the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz. “In an effort to strengthen international collaboration on important global issues impacting humanity, Germany has also invited other democracies such as Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa to the G7 Summit,” PM Modi said.

“During the sessions of the Summit, I will be exchanging views with the G7 counties, G7 partner countries and guest International Organisations on topical issues such as environment, energy, climate, food security, health, counter-terrorism, gender equality and democracy,” PM Modi added.

"During the Summit, Prime Minister Modi is expected to speak in two sessions that include environment, energy, climate, food security, health, gender equality and democracy. In an effort to strengthen international collaboration on these important issues, other democracies such as Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa have also been invited," MEA said in a statement.

After attending the G7 Summit, Prime Minister will be travelling to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on June 28, 2022, to pay his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler. The Ministry statement added, "PM Modi will also take the opportunity to congratulate Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi."

