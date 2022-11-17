Illegal Mining Scam: Hemant Soren alleges BIG 'CONSPIRACY' to oust Jharkhand govt, warns MLAs of 'more raids'

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has alleged big "conspiracy" by the BJP to oust his democratically elected government and create instability in the state. The Jharkhand Chief Minister made these allegations ahead of his questioning in the illegal mining case. Soren also warned his party MLAs of more raids by the central agencies in the days to come to scare them.

“Allegations don't seem to be possible at all. I feel agencies should come to a concrete conclusion only after a detailed probe. I'm a CM, the manner in which summoning is being done makes it look like we're people who flee the country,” the Jharkhand CM said on the ED summon sent to him in illegal mining case.

Such actions create uncertainty in state. It can be called a conspiracy to destabilise Govt.Our rivals were conspiring to topple Govt ever since we came to power.This submarine of conspiracy didn't have strength to rise out ot water-attempts being made to bring it out: J'khand CM

He added, “Such actions create uncertainty in state. It can be called a conspiracy to destabilise govt. Our rivals were conspiring to topple Govt ever since we came to power. This submarine of conspiracy didn't have strength to rise out of water-attempts being made to bring it out.”

The Jharkhand Chief Minister alleged that the conspirators are hellbent on overthrowing the current government in the state because "they know that we will strengthen tribals so much that those coming from outside will be thrown out."

He further asked people to decide whether conspirators should rule the state or tribals as he issued a warning that he will deal with all conspirators one by one. He was addressing party workers after Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Gandey MLA Jai Prakash Verma joined the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Addressing the party workers here in Ranchi, the Chief Minister said that for 20 years the State was in the hands of such people who did not care about the development of the people and baton-charged those who demanded their rights. "As soon as we took over the state, we had to face challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, drought and others but we faced all the challenges. Our government did the work of giving Khatian to 1,932 people and providing reservations to the people of OBC in the State. The development of this state can be done only by those who understand the basic sentiments of people here," said Soren.

Soren`s statement came ahead of the Enforcement Directorate`s investigation into the illegal mining case. The ED had rejected Jharkhand CM Soren`s request to prepone his questioning date to November 16 instead of November 17, which was earlier fixed in the agency`s second summon, according to the sources.

The Chief Minister was earlier summoned by the central agency on November 3, however, he had skipped the summons citing an official engagement which included attending a tribal festival being organized by the Chhattisgarh government.

He had then challenged the ED to arrest him instead of sending a summons to him for questioning. Soren had sought a three-week deferment of the summons issued to him in the case. Soren was summoned by ED for investigation over contravention of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and in a money laundering probe linked to an illegal mining case in the Sahebganj district.

(With Agency Inputs)