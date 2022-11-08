topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
ARVIND KEJRIWAL

'I'm neither a terrorist nor a corrupt, I'm 'Janta ka laadla': Kejriwal's jibe at BJP

Ahead of elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Gujarat Assembly, BJP leaders have called Arvind Kejriwal's AAP "the most corrupt party".

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 05:11 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

'I'm neither a terrorist nor a corrupt, I'm 'Janta ka laadla': Kejriwal's jibe at BJP

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he was "the darling of the people" and alleged that the BJP was troubled by the love he was getting. Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party have come in for fierce criticism ahead of elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Gujarat Assembly with BJP leaders calling it "the most corrupt party".

"Before Punjab (Assembly) elections, PM (Narendra Modi) said Kejriwal is a terrorist. Home Minister (Amit Shah) set up an inquiry. What happened to it? Now, before Gujarat and the MCD polls, they are saying Kejriwal is corrupt. If Kejriwal is a terrorist or is corrupt, arrest him, no?" Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Kejriwal is neither a terrorist nor corrupt. Kejriwal is 'janta ka laadla' (darling of the people). The BJP has a problem with him."

The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) goes to polls on December 4 while counting will take place on December 7.

The BJP, which has governed the civic bodies in Delhi since 2007, is pitted against a resurgent Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress. In the 2017 civic body polls, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. No polling could be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The Aam Aadmi Party had won 48 wards, while the Congress managed to win 27.

Earlier this year, the Centre unified the city's three municipal corporations under the MCD and reduced the total number of wards to 250 from 272.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA
DNA: What changed in 6 years of demonetisation?
DNA
DNA: Tirupati's treasure growing every year
DNA
DNA: Who is worried with the reservation of poor?
DNA
DNA: What is the raw script of Pakistan's K-2 plan?
DNA
DNA: The 'cure' for 'quacks' of hair transplant
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is pollution only Delhi's problem?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality Check of Indira Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan
DNA Video
DNA: Is Pakistan heading towards 'Civil War'?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 04, 2022