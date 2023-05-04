'Very Concerned': DCW Chief After 'Drunk' Cops 'Misbehave' With Wrestlers

New Delhi: Hours after a scuffle broke out between the protesting wrestlers and some police personnel at Jantar Mantar, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday met the grapplers and said that the DCW will take action based on the complaints she has received. Maliwal also said that the wrestlers told her that some 'drunk' Delhi Police personnel 'misbehaved' with them. The wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23 and have leveled allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP.

Before her meeting, Swati Maliwal had alleged that she was not being allowed to meet the wrestlers at the protest site. In a video shared by her on her official Twitter account, the DCW chief could be seen telling policemen that she holds a constitutional post and wanted to meet the protesters. She also said that she is "very concerned' about the wrestlers' safety.

"I am sitting with wrestlers who are protesting at Jantar Mantar. They are telling me that last night some police personnel, who were inebriated, misbehaved with them and attacked them. After writing down the complaints, Delhi Commission For Women will act on them," Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier on Wednesday night, a scuffle had allegedly broken out between the protesting wrestlers and some police personnel at the Jantar Mantar, leading to head injuries to a couple of protesters. The wrestlers have alleged that they were manhandled by the police personnel. According to protestors, two wrestlers -- Rahul Yadav and Dushyant Phogat -- were also injured.

The scuffle broke out around 11 pm on Wednesday when the protesting wrestlers were bringing in folding beds for their night stay and the on-duty police personnel allegedly began enquiring about that.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Thursday made heavy deployment of security personnel at Jantar Mantar and put up multiple layers of barricades. Police are also reportedly checking vehicles at city border points to stop a large gathering at Jantar Mantar.

It is notable that India's top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik, are demanding the arrest of WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleging that he has sexually harassed seven female grapplers, including one minor.