Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2794689https://zeenews.india.com/india/ima-asks-medical-council-to-immediately-cancel-rg-kar-hospital-ex-principal-sandip-ghoshs-registration-2794689.html
NewsIndia
KOLKATA DOCTOR RAPE MURDER CASE

IMA Asks Medical Council To Immediately Cancel RG Kar Hospital Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh's Registration

Following Ghosh's arrest by the CBI on September 2 in connection with the alleged financial irregularities at the RG Kar Hospital, the WBMC had on September 7 issued a show-cause notice to him asking him to reply within three days on why his medical registration had not been cancelled.

|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2024, 11:03 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IMA Asks Medical Council To Immediately Cancel RG Kar Hospital Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh's Registration

KOLKATA: The Bengal chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday wrote to the West Bengal Medical Council urging it to cancel the registration of the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh. Following Ghosh's arrest by the CBI on September 2 in connection with the alleged financial irregularities at the RG Kar Hospital, the WBMC had on September 7 issued a show-cause notice to him asking him to reply within three days on why his medical registration had not been cancelled.

There has been no response from Ghosh, who is now in CBI custody following his arrest in the rape-murder case, the sources said. On Tuesday, the IMA Bengal, in a letter to WBMC president Sudipto Roy, also a TMC MLA, asked him why Ghosh's medical registration was still not cancelled despite the provision for doing so in its constitution.

The IMA also asked Roy, who is considered close to the former principal, "to keep your personal relationship with Dr Sandip Ghosh apart and cancel his medical registration immediately".

The letter was written by the state president of the IMA Bengal unit Dilip Kumar and former national president Santanu Sen.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Madhya Pradesh's Shocking Daughter Market Exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Action
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal Resigns, Atishi Becomes Delhi's New CM
DNA Video
DNA: Lebanon Pager Explosions Shocks World
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim QR Code Battle Continues Over Waqf Bill
DNA Video
DNA: Gangajal and Gita Controversy at Roorkee Urs
DNA Video
DNA: Barawafat Slogans Spark Controversy in Siddharthnagar
DNA Video
DNA: Who Turned Bappa Into 'Bhaijaan'?
DNA Video
DNA: 3 Terrorists Killed in Baramulla, Kishtwar Encounter Continues
DNA Video
DNA: Ghaziabad Shocker- Juice Shop Owner Caught Mixing Urine in Juice for Six Months