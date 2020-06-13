हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IMA

IMA Passing Out Parade held amid COVID-19 threat in Dehradun; 333 officers join Indian Army

This was the year’s first passing out parade which saw 333 Indian and 90 Gentlemen Cadets from nine foreign countries become army officers. 

IMA Passing Out Parade held amid COVID-19 threat in Dehradun; 333 officers join Indian Army

Dehradun: The Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun held the Passing out Parade (PoP) for the 146 Regular Course and 129 Technical Graduate Course on Saturday. This was the year’s first passing out parade which saw 333 Indian and 90 Gentlemen Cadets from nine foreign countries become army officers. 

The Chief of Indian Army General Manoj Mukund Naravane reviewed the officers of the passing out parade. 

Notably, it was the first time that the parents and relatives of the gentlemen cadets were not in attendance at the event due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The IMA said that all precautions for COVID-19 have been taken in full measure.

This was one of the reasons for the live broadcast of the parade on the Indian Army's Youtube channel - ADGPI Indian Army since 6 am

The IMA organises a passing out parade for its cadets every six months who then go on to join different arms and services of the Indian Army. The foreign cadets go onto join the armies in their respective countries. 

The passing out parade symbolises the transformation of a gentleman cadet into a young officer.

IMAPassing Out ParadeIndian Military AcademyIndian Army
4 terrorists killed during gunbattle in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, Anantnag; encounter underway
