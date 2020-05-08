IMD forecast now includes Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, predicts thunderstorm and hail in Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad

New Delhi: After the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu Kashmir and turning it into two separate Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has included regions of Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, territories currently under Pak occupied Kashmir (PoK), in its daily weather bulletin.

The IMD has now included this addition in the Jammu and Kashmir meteorological subdivisions. The news of adding regions of POK into the Indian weather forecast came after Pakistan Supreme court's decision to allow Islamabad to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.

India lodged a strong protest against the Pakistan SC's decision stating that the institutions of the neighbouring nation has "no locus standi on territories illegally or forcibly occupied by it".

The IMD's latest move is seen to be a strong message to Pakistan. The IMD, however, said that it has already started mentioning the region in its national weather bulletin since J&K and Ladakh were made two separate Union territories after the abrogation of Article 370. "This region was not explicitly mentioned in the regional forecast for Northwest India, which is started now," it said.

As per the latest forecast by the IMD, "thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail and gusty winds to be witnessed at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabadon 9th May.

Mritunjay Mohapatra, Director General of IMD, New Delhi said, "we will share the weather forecast for whatever region that comes under the Indian territory. Earlier, Ladakh was a part of J&K state, but now the situation is different, so when we mention Ladakh, we decided to mention Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad as well."