IMD gets it wrong: Sultry weather continues in North India as Monsoon gets delayed, again

New Delhi: Hot and sultry weather conditions sustained in many parts of North India even as monsoons continue to elude the region. On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) had forecast that the monsoon will hit Delhi, Punjab, Haryana within the next 24 hours. However the prediction has gone haywire.

The miscalculation is being attributed to wrong signals by models, difficulty in predicting the outcomes of the interactions between the easterly and westerly winds, weather experts pointed out as region witnesses oppressive hot weather.

In a normal scenario, the Southwest Monsoon covers West Bengal and many parts of central India by June 15, just 14 days after it makes an onset over Kerala, making the official commencement of the four-month rainfall season over the country. It, however, takes nearly three weeks to cover parts of north India, former Director General of IMD KJ Ramesh told PTI.

The Southwest Monsoon has touched almost all parts of the country but it is yet to reach Delhi, Haryana, parts of west Uttar Pradesh and west Rajasthan in north India.

On Friday, the weather department had predicted that the monsoon would reach the national capital on Saturday, 13 days after its usual date of June 27. This will be the most-delayed monsoon in Delhi in the last 15 years.

