IMD: Gujarat, Andaman & Nicobar likely to receive heavy rainfall due to Cyclonic Storm 'Maha'

The Severe Cyclonic Storm `Maha` which was hovering over the east-central Arabian Sea has now moved towards northwestwards with a speed of 14 kmph in the past six hours. The cyclonic storm is about 520 km south-southwest of Veraval (Gujarat) and 540 km south-southwest of Diu.

Representational Image

New Delhi: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), under the influence of Severe Cyclonic Storm `Maha`, heavy rainfall is likely over Gujarat and Saurashtra coasts on Sunday. The weather forecast agency also predicted that under the influence of the low-pressure area over the Andaman Sea, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands from November 3 to 6.

The Severe Cyclonic Storm `Maha` which was hovering over the east-central Arabian Sea has now moved towards northwestwards with a speed of 14 kmph in the past six hours.The cyclonic storm is about 520 km south-southwest of Veraval (Gujarat) and 540 km south-southwest of Diu.

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards till November 4 and recurve east-northeastwards towards south Gujarat and adjoining north Maharashtra coasts thereafter," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Forecast Bulletin.

It is very likely to intensify into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm over the east-central Arabian sea during the next 12 hours. However, after the re-curvature, it is very likely to weaken gradually while moving east-northeastwards. The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into central and northeast Arabian Sea for the next couple of days.

