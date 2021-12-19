हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cold wave

IMD issues cold wave, dense fog alert for several states, here's forecast for next few days

The met department has said that a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C will be seen over most parts of Northwest, Central and East India.

IMD issues cold wave, dense fog alert for several states, here&#039;s forecast for next few days
People sit around a bonfire to keep themselves warm on a cold morning in Gurugram (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday (December 18, 2021) issued a 'cold wave conditions' and 'dense fog' alert for several parts of the country. 

In a weather bulletin released at 2 PM, the met department stated that a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C will be seen over most parts of Northwest, Central and East India and over Maharashtra till December 21 and will rise by 2-3°C thereafter.

Cold wave alert

The IMD predicted that the cold wave to severe cold wave conditions is very likely to prevail over some parts of north Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Jammu, Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh till December 21.

The IMD added that dry northwesterly winds of about 10-15 kmph are likely to continue to prevail over plains of Northwest India till December 21 and will enhance the adverse impact of cold wave and cold day conditions.

In addition, the government agency said that 'cold day' conditions is very likely over north Rajasthan and northwest Madhya Pradesh till December 20.

As per the IMD, a 'cold day' is one when the minimum temperature drops to 10 degrees Celsius or below and the normal maximum temperature dips by 4.5 degrees Celsius or more. A day is defined as 'severe cold' when the normal maximum temperature drops by 6.5 degrees Celsius or more. 

Dense fog alert

The met department predicted dense fog in the morning hours in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next three days and over Punjab, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during December 19 and 20.

Live TV

