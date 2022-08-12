New Delhi: Several parts of central and north India are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall over the next few days. According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest weather forecast, active monsoon conditions over central parts of India during the next five days. IMD also said a well-marked low-pressure area hovers over east Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring areas. Owing to this, heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Saurashtra & Kutch, and other states.

Met Office also predicted subdued rainfall activity over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and northeastern states during the next two to three days. The monsoon trough is active and lies south of its normal position.

Rainfall is also predicted over the easterm and northeastern states till August 15. Additionally, South India states, including Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh, are expected to witness heavy rainfall during the next few days.

Check IMD’s rainfall forecast here:

— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 11, 2022

- Isolated heavy falls with thunderstorm/lightning are predicted over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during 10th-14th; West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat state, Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra during 10th-12th; Konkan & Goa during 10th-13th and Marathwada on 10th August

- Very heavy rainfall are also likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on 10th & 11th; Vidarbha on 10th; Madhya Pradesh and Saurashtra & Kutch on 11th and Gujarat Region during 10th-12 August.

- Extremely heavy rainfall also likely over southwest Madhya Pradesh on 10th August

- Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning are also very likely over Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand on 10th, 11th 13th & 14th; Odisha during 10th-14th; Arunachal Pradesh on 13th; Assam & Meghalaya on 10th & 13th & 14th and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 10th & 12th-14th August

- Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha on 10th & 13th, 14th and Gangetic West Bengal on 10th August

- Scattered/Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over ghat areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala & Mahe on 10th; Karnataka on 10th & 11th; Telangana on 10th & 14th and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 13th & 14th August, 2022.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over ghat areas of Tamilnadu on 10th August, 2022.

- Scattered/Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over East Rajasthan during 10th-12th; West Rajasthan on 12th & 13th; Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 10th, 11th & 14th; Punjab and Haryana on 11th; East Uttar Pradesh during 12th-14th and Jammu & Kashmir and West Uttar Pradesh on 14th August.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan on 10th and West Rajasthan on 12th August.