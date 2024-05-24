IMD Issues Heatwave Alert For Northern India, Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu, Kerala

New Delhi: The country's northern region is reeling under severe heatwave conditions and no respite is expected anytime soon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the further extension of scorching weather conditions in the upcoming week.

According to IMD's weather bulletin, most parts of Rajasthan and several regions of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in the coming days.

Heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha from May 24 to May 27, stated IMD. Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are likely to experience heatwave conditions during the next two days.

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in many parts of West Rajasthan, few parts of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, East Rajasthan and heatwave conditions very likely in few parts of Punjab, in isolated pockets of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, pic.twitter.com/32HUWdJxY3 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 23, 2024

The IMD has also predicted hot and humid weather over Assam and Konkan and Goa during the next 2-3 days and warm night conditions over Rajasthan, PunjabHaryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh.

Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu, Kerala

As Northern India embraces the hot weather conditions, heavy rainfall lashes southern India with Karnataka, Kerala and Tamilnadu witnessing incessant downpur. According to IMD, heavy rainfall is very likely to hit Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on May 24 and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Kerala on May 25, 2024.

The met department has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the next two days.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Arunachal, Meghalaya And Assam

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on May 26 and 27th with isolated very heavy rainfall on May 27, 2024.