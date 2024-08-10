IMD Issues Orange Alert, Flood Warnings For Himachal Pradesh and Other States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Himachal Pradesh and several other states due to continued heavy rainfall across northern India during the first two weeks of August. The IMD forecasts that this heavy to extremely heavy rainfall will persist in parts of Himachal Pradesh until August 12.

Heavy Rainfall Predicted for Northern India

According to the IMD's forecast, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and parts of Rajasthan will experience heavy rainfall until August 12. Meanwhile, moderate rainfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh on August 10. The weather agency also predicts that Himachal Pradesh will continue to face heavy to extremely heavy rainfall through Saturday, accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms.

Orange and Yellow Alerts

An orange alert remains in effect for Himachal Pradesh until August 12, with a yellow warning extending until August 15. The IMD has also alerted authorities of a low to moderate risk of flash floods in isolated areas of Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, and Kullu districts until Saturday.

Risk of Landslides and Damage

In addition to the flash flood warning, the IMD has cautioned that some regions could face potential landslides. There is also a warning of possible damage to plantations, crops, vulnerable structures, and kutcha houses due to waterlogging and strong winds in low-lying areas.

Earlier, on August 7, the IMD reported significant rainfall across Himachal Pradesh, with Joginder Nagar in Mandi district recording the highest rainfall at 110 mm in 24 hours. The relentless downpour has disrupted daily life, posing challenges for both residents and visitors. The cloudburst and flash floods that struck on August 1 severely affected the districts of Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla.

Yellow Alert for Delhi

A yellow alert has been issued for Delhi for the next two days, with the IMD forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall in the national capital until August 11. The weather office predicts cloudy skies and moderate rains in the Delhi NCR region on Saturday.