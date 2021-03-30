IMD issues orange alert for seven states, predicts intense wet spell between March 30-April 1

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an intense wet spell over seven states between March 30 and April 1. It has also issued an orange alert for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura for March 30-31.

The IMD's forecast said that under the influence of strong lower level southwesterlies winds from the Bay of Bengal, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places are very likely over the northeastern states during March 30 and April 2 with maximum activity on March 30 and 31.

It said that isolated heavy falls on April 1 and isolated heavy to very heavy falls on March 30 and 31 are very likely over south Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram.

The IMD also predicted isolated heavy falls over Arunachal Pradesh on April 1.

"It may cause landslides and inundation of low-lying areas at some places over south Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram during March 30-April 1," the bulletin read.

It warned that strong winds may damage plantation, horticulture and standing crops.

The IMD also stated that isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during March 30 and April 1.



