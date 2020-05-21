IMD issues 'Orange' alert for West Bengal coast as Cyclone Amphan moves over Bangladesh

New Delhi: After leaving a trail of destruction over West Bengal, the 'Severe Cyclonic Cyclonic Storm' Amphan is now moving in a north-northeastwards direction centered over Bangladesh as 'Cyclonic Storm' about 210 km away from Kolkata at 2.30 am on Thursday (May 21, 2020).

It is very likely to continue to move in the north-northeastwards direction and weaken further into a 'Deep Depression' and subsequently into 'Depression' by Thursday morning.

As a result heavy rains are expected over North Bengal all day on Thursday. Clear skies can be seen from Friday, an official from Alipore Meteorological Department said.

Wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph gusting upto 50 kmph is likely over Nadia and Murshidabad districts.

The sea condition is likely to remain rough to very rough over North Bay of Bengal and an advisory has been issued to fishermen to not venture into the waters.

While, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that there was a lot of damage in the wake of Cyclone Amphan. "We are facing a very difficult situation," she said.

"I haven't received all the news yet, BDO, SDO are at the site of the devastation. North and South 24 Parganas have been most badly affected. Bridges, roads, houses have been destroyed. I am informed that 10-12 people have died. We were able to evacuate 5 lakh people," she said.

Light to moderate rainfall is also expected at several places over western districts of Assam and Meghalaya on Thursday, IMD predicted.