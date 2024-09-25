IMD Issues Red Alert In Mumbai, Several Flights Affected Amid Heavy Rainfall

After a lengthy break, heavy rains returned to Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Wednesday, leading the Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in the city and other isolated regions of the state from September 25 to September 26.

Mumbai is experiencing waterlogging after extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. The weather is expected to continue on Thursday as well.

#WATCH | Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: Heavy rain causes water logging in several parts of the city.



(Visuals from Belapur) pic.twitter.com/OZpuMnPFGI — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2024

Flights operations at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport have already been affected due to adverse weather. Several airlines have shared information on social media that they are witnessing heavy rainfall due to which air traffic gets affected and several flight schedules are impacted.