IMD issues red category alert for Delhi, other northern states; no respite from severe heat wave

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red category alert for the severe heat wave conditions in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The national capital is likely to record a high of 45 degrees Celsius and a low of 29 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Any relief from the scorching heat is unlikely in the next four-five days, a MeT official said.

The MeT department on Friday issued a "red-colour" warning for the national capital. The IMD has four colour-coded messages -- green, yellow, amber and red. Green indicates normal conditions while red denotes extreme weather situations.

According to the heat wave warning for Saturday severe heat wave is likely to persist for more than two days. The heat wave is considered if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celcius or more for the plains. The IMD warned that there is no respite from the sweltering heat, adding that there is a very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke due to the heat.

The national capital on Friday had faced the hottest day of the season, with the mercury rising to 47 degrees Celsius in some areas. The weather stations at Ayanagar and Palam recorded 46 and 46.2 degrees Celsius respectively. Private agency Skymet Weather showed the maximum temperature touched the 47-degree mark in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri.

The maximum temperature was 44.8 at Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official recording for the city. The minimum temperature was recorded ar 28.4 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 20 and 59 per cent. The weather stations at Ayanagar and Palam recorded the mercury at 46 and 46.2 degrees Celsius respectively. "Heat wave in many places. The severe heat wave at isolated pockets reported in the Delhi-NCR region," the India Meteorological Department said.

However, IMD's regional weather forecasting chief Kuldeep Srivastav said from June 2, the maximum temperature may drop by one or two notches due to wind activity. "The wind direction will change from June 2 onwards. Easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal will travel to Delhi-NCR via Uttar Pradesh. It will lead to dust storm or thunderstorm in the national capital and nearby areas," he said.