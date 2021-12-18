IMD issues severe cold wave, very dense fog alert for these states- Full forecast here

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday (December 17, 2021) in its latest bulletin said that several parts of northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, among others, need to brace for ground frost conditions from Saturday (December 18, 2021).

“Impact expected and action suggested due to Cold Wave/Severe Cold Wave conditions over J & K, HP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh during next 4 days; over Gujarat State during next 3 days ; over north Rajasthan next 5 days and over West UP during 19th-21st Dec,” said IMD.

The weather department also added that the dense to very dense fog along with cold wave conditions have also been forecast for states and Union territories (UTs) in the northwest part of India.

“Impact expected and action suggested due to Dense/Very Dense fog over Punjab during 18th-20th; over Haryana, Chandigarh, during 18th & 19th; over north Rajasthan on 18th and over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 18th-19th Dec,” IMD said in a tweet.

The Met department also said that the mercury is likely to drop by a few notches over the next 2-3 days in the national capital. The national capital on Friday recorded a maximum temperature of 20.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. The weather office also predicted shallow fog in the next few days. The city experienced a cold morning as the minimum temperature settled at 7.7 degrees Celsius.

Read the full forecast here:

- Severe cold wave conditions are very likely over north Rajasthan during the next 3 days and over Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh on December 19-20, 2021.

- IMD predicted that cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over Jammu, Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during next 4 days

- Additionally, Gujarat is also likely to witness cold wave conditions during the next 3 days, while west Uttar Pradesh will reel under it on December 19-21.

- The weather department also said that gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over most parts of Northwest India and Maharashtra.

- In parts of Central India, a fall in minimum temperatures by 3-5°C during the next 4 days is likely.

- On the other hand, in the morning hours, ground frost conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh and north Rajasthan during next 3 days.

