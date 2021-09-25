हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IMD

IMD issues yellow alert for cyclone in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha

The cyclone is likely to cross north Andhra Pradesh and its adjacent south Odisha in the next 12 hours.

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday (September 25, 2021) issued a bulletin forecasting the intensification of a presently developing low-pressure system into a cyclone in north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha by September 26 evening.

"Depression intensified into a Deep Depression over North and adjacent central BoB, likely to intensify into a CS next 12 hours and to cross south Odisha north Andhra Pradesh coasts around Kalingapatnam by September 26 evening," IMD tweeted.

Further, IMD issued a yellow alert for cyclones at both locations.

"Cyclone Alert for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts Yellow Message #imd #cyclone," IMD said further in a tweet.

On Friday, the weather department had also issued a pre-cyclone watch for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts.

"Depression over East-central & adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal: Pre-Cyclone Watch for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts," IMD tweeted on Friday night.

