IMD predicts early monsoon arrival, check weather update here

New Delhi: In a relief to many, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an early onset of monsoon this year. As per the weather department, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is likely to receive the first seasonal showers on May 15, almost four days earlier than its usual expected date.

Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall is expected over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the coming five days, the IMD said.

"Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over the region between May 14-16 even as squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, is also likely over south Andaman Sea on May 15 & 16," the IMD said in a statement, as per IANS.

The MeT department has also predicted an early monsoon for Kerala. The southern state is likely to welcome the Southwest Monsoon four days early on May 26, the IMD’s extended range forecast said.

According to IANS, the official announcement regarding the monsoon arrival in Kerala would be made around May 15 when the IMD issues its second stage South-West Monsoon forecast. The normal onset of monsoon over Kerala is June 1.

Kerala has been lashed by heavy rainfall for the last two days due to the impact of Cyclone Asani and its remnant system on the east coast.

The early onset of monsoon will bring immense relief as many parts of the country have been witnessing heatwave and searing temperatures over the past fortnight.

(With agency inputs)