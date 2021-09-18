IMD predicts fresh spell of heavy rainfall in these states from today- Check list here

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the country will witness an extended monsoon spell this year. The weather experts said the rainfall activity over north India shows no signs that it will decline till the end of September.

IMD also predicted that overall above normal rainfall activity is likely over several parts of the country including northwest, central India, while near-normal rainfall activity is likely over south peninsular India. The Met department also said that it is possible the east and northeast India can receive below-normal rainfall activity.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation also lies over the East-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining Myanmar coast and extends up to mid-tropospheric levels tilting south-westwards with height. IMD stated that the cyclonic circulation is very likely to move west-northwestwards and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha-West Bengal coasts around September 18.

Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department said that the national capital woke up to a pleasant morning on Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 24.6 degrees Celsius. The Met department has predicted generally cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain or drizzle later in the day.

Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh:

According to IMD, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh will also see isolated heavy falls between September 19 and September 22.

Madhya Pradesh:

The met department has forecast fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over West Madhya Pradesh on Friday. These showers will be followed by isolated heavy falls from Saturday to Tuesday, September 18-21.

Rajasthan and Gujarat:

IMD has predicted fairly widespread showers along with isolated heavy falls for the next 24 hours in Rajasthan and Gujarat. In the coming days the intensity of the rainfall will increase, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls on the cards from September 18-21. Additionally, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for several parts of the states for Saturday, followed by orange alert from Sunday onwards.

Odisha:

IMD official, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that there is no possibility of heavy rain in Odisha in the next two days as the deep depression which crossed the State coast now lies centred north Madhya Pradesh and south Uttar Pradesh. “There is no possibility of heavy rain in Odisha and neighbouring Chhattisgarh in the next 48 hours. However, some regions in both the States may experience light to moderate rainfall,” a news daily quoted Mohapatra as saying. “From September 19, several parts of north Odisha districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall for two days till September 20,” Mohapatra added.

West Bengal:

Rainfall activity is likely to increase over Gangetic West Bengal with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and isolated heavy falls over above areas from 18th to 20th September.

