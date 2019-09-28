close

IMD predicts heavy rainfall for Bihar, Himachal Pradesh

Representational image

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that isolated places over Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

The weather forecast agency further stated that areas over Sub-Himalayan, West Bengal and Sikkim are also likely to receive heavy downpour throughout the day.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Assam and Meghalaya," stated IMD in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Odisha.

Squally weather is likely to prevail over Gujarat coast and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea and east Indian Ocean and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, is likely to prevail over north Bay of Bengal.The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next couple of days. 

