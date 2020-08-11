IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Delhi, Maharashtra, Konkan, Telangana and Karnataka from August 12-16

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall in Delhi, Maharashtra, Konkan, Telangana, Karnataka and several other states from August 12-16. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is also likely in several states.

On August 12, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Gujarat Region and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, ghat area of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, Telangana and Coastal Karnataka.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Bihar and Jharkhand. Strong Wind (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) is very likely over Southwest & West Central Arabian Sea. Fishermen have been advised not to

venture into these areas.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat Region and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Saurashtra & Kutch, ghat area of Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan & Goa has been predicted for August 13.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Bihar. Strong Wind (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely over Southwest & West Central Arabian Sea; (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) likely along & off Maharashtra-Gujarat coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

On August 14, Heavy to very rainfall with extremely heavy falls likely at isolated places over Gujarat region and Southeast Rajasthan; Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Saurashtra & Kutch and Konkan & Goa and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, ghat area of Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam.

Strong Wind (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely over Southwest & West Central Arabian Sea; (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) likely along & off Maharashtra-Gujarat coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Heavy to very rainfall with extremely heavy falls likely at isolated places over Gujarat State and Southeast Rajasthan; Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Konkan & Goa and heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, ghat area of Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Coastal Karnataka is likely August 15.

Strong Wind (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely over Southwest & West Central Arabian Sea; (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) likely along & off Maharashtra-Gujarat coasts. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas.