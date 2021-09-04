Weekend forecast: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states till September 5, check full list here

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls over Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh over the weekend. Additionally, Delhi is also likely to receive light to moderate intensity rains on Saturday and Sunday.

The weather department revealed that the rainfall activity is likely to increase with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall from September 6 over northwest India. The Met officials also added that several parts of the country will witness showers in the next week. IMD said isolated heavy falls are also expected over Himachal Pradesh on September 7, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on September 6 and Haryana on September 7.

Additionally, peninsular India is likely to see fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls from September 5 to 7.

Delhi:

IMD has issued a yellow alert for the national capital for Saturday, predicting light rain or thundershowers. The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies along with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers on Saturday. The Met department has also issued a green alert for Sunday and a yellow alert from Monday to Thursday. Additionally, amid numerous reports of waterlogging in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to form an expert committee and prepare short as well as long-term plans to solve the waterlogging problem the city faces during the monsoon season. On Saturday, parts of Delhi also witnessed severe waterlogging, affecting the traffic movement.

04/09/2021: 07:20 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Isolated places of Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Karnal, Panipat, Gohana, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 4, 2021

Mumbai:

Mumbai on Saturday morning witnessed rainfall in several parts. As per IMD, Mumbai will experience a 'generally cloudy sky with moderate rain' today. It is raining since last night in the economical capital of the country. Sporadic rains could be seen in other parts of Maharastra as well. Regional Meteorological Center of Mumbai on Saturday predicted moderate rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy falls at isolated places in the next 24 hours.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mumbai receives rainfall this morning, visuals from Chunabhatti (Eastern Express Highway). As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai will experience a 'generally cloudy sky with moderate rain' today. pic.twitter.com/lm8wdr9gtX — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2021

Kolkata:

The Met department on Friday said that the city can witness thundershowers and moderate rain this weekend. Low pressure over the northwest Bay of Bengal may lead to light to moderate rain in Kolkata on Monday and Tuesday. The Met officials also added that this may lead to heavy showers in some south Bengal districts.

Chennai:

The regional weather office on Thursday said thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall are expected in a few regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next five days. Many parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, is likely to receive rainfall till September 6. The IMD also predicted a cloudy sky in the city for the next 48 hours.

Himachal Pradesh:

The Met officials said that the monsoon rain will be active again in the state from September 6. According to the IMD, the rain will continue after September 20, which is the date of withdrawal of monsoon from the state. So far no warning is issued by IMD in the state. "Rainfall over many areas in Himachal Pradesh is normal. Shimla, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Una, and Sirmaur districts to receive moderate rains," the Director of IMD Himachal Pradesh, Surender Paul told ANI.

Gujarat:

According to the weather channel, a cyclonic circulation over Gujarat will result in fairly widespread rains with isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms over the state and is likely to weaken on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh:

The weather channel revealed that another cyclonic circulation was seen off the Andhra Pradesh coast on Friday over the west-central Bay of Bengal. It will probably move northeastward and strengthen on Saturday and Sunday over the West-central Bay of Bengal. It also added that this cyclonic circulation is then expected to move to the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast on Monday.

Telangana:

The Southwest Monsoon has been active over Telangana. The Met Centre said heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nalgonda, Yadadri-Bhongir and other districts from 4 pm of September 3 to 8:30 am of September 4. It also said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial and other districts during the same period.

