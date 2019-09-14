IMD predicts heavy rainfall in east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh on Sunday

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted "heavy to very heavy" widespread rainfall in east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh regions on Sunday."

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over East Rajasthan," the IMD said.

It predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall" at isolated places in west Madhya Pradesh, east Rajasthan and Gujarat region on Monday.

Live TV

"Rainfall activity over west Madhya Pradesh and the adjoining region is likely to reduce significantly from Tuesday onwards," it said.

The weather forecasting agency has predicted "generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers" in Bhopal for the next seven days.