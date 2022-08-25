New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday (August 25, 2022) said that over 20 states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh may witness heavy rainfall in the coming days. The weather agency predicted widespread to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in several states due to a cyclonic circulation that lies over south Jharkhand and neighbourhood.

"The western end of the monsoon trough at mean sea level is south of its normal position and the eastern end is near its normal position," it said.

IMD predicts heavy rains in over 20 states

According to IMD, widespread to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh from August 2 to August 28.

The met department also said that rains may lash Odisha on August 27, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during August 27-29, and Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on August 27 and 28.

"Widespread to light rainfall with thunderstorms is very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura between August 27 and August 29, and over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya from August 25 to August 29," the IMD said.

o Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over South Interior Karnataka on 26th; Rayalaseema during 25th-27th; Telangana on 27th & 28th; Kerala & Mahe during 26th-28th and over Tamil Nadu next 5 days. pic.twitter.com/IAjgxPJ6Gr — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 25, 2022

It also predicted widespread rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir on August 25, over Himachal Pradesh on August 28, and over Uttarakhand on August 28 and August 29.

Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu may also witness widespread rainfall with thunderstorms in the next five days.