NewsIndia
IMD WEATHER ALERT

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in over 20 states including UP, MP, Bihar - Check forecast

The IMD predicted widespread to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in several states due to a cyclonic circulation that lies over south Jharkhand and neighbourhood.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 01:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in over 20 states including UP, MP, Bihar - Check forecast

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday (August 25, 2022) said that over 20 states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh may witness heavy rainfall in the coming days. The weather agency predicted widespread to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in several states due to a cyclonic circulation that lies over south Jharkhand and neighbourhood.

"The western end of the monsoon trough at mean sea level is south of its normal position and the eastern end is near its normal position," it said.

IMD predicts heavy rains in over 20 states

According to IMD, widespread to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh from August 2 to August 28.

The met department also said that rains may lash Odisha on August 27, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during August 27-29, and Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on August 27 and 28.

"Widespread to light rainfall with thunderstorms is very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura between August 27 and August 29, and over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya from August 25 to August 29," the IMD said.

It also predicted widespread rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir on August 25, over Himachal Pradesh on August 28, and over Uttarakhand on August 28 and August 29.

Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu may also witness widespread rainfall with thunderstorms in the next five days.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Implications of Russia-Ukraine war
DNA Video
DNA: CBI's 'strength test' against Lalu Yadav
DNA Video
DNA: Plan to get rid from tension of toll deduction
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of police barricade encroachment
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 24, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Apple's love for India
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News ground report from Taiwan's most powerful military airbase
DNA Video
DNA: Caste certificate for God too?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistani connection of 'Sar Tan Se Juda'.
DNA Video
DNA: What is Control Demolition Technique by which Twin Towers will be demolished?