IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall over India's east, northeast part during next 5 days

New Delhi: India's east and northeast part is likely to experience widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next 5 days, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It said, "A trough runs from central Pakistan to Manipur at lower tropospheric levels and a cyclonic circulation lies over Jharkhand and neighbourhood at lower and mid-tropospheric levels. Under the influence of these systems and its oscillation, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to continue over east and northeast India during the next 5 days."

The IMD also stated that isolated extremely heavy downpour is also likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Meghalaya on today.

"Central India is also very likely to experience fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during the next 5 days," it predicted.

The India Meteorological Department's other observations are:

1. Light isolated to scattered rain/thundershower very likely over northwest India except Uttrakhand (where fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is likely) during the next 4-5 days.

2. Today heatwave to severe heatwave conditions at a few places occurred over West Rajasthan. Due to likely dry northwesterly winds at lower tropospheric levels over most parts of Rajasthan, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely over Rajasthan during the next 2-3 days.

On Wednesday, the IMD predicted that monsoon is likely to reach the national capital three to four days earlier than the usual date of June 27. This means that the wind system will reach the national capital by June 22-23.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, told a news agency that a cyclonic circulation over West Bengal and the neighbourhood will move towards southwest Uttar Pradesh by June 19 and June 20.

"It will help in further advancement of the monsoon in west Uttar Pradesh, some parts of Uttarakhand, northeast Rajasthan and eastern Haryana between June 22 and June 24," he added.