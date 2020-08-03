IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall over western coast, central India till Thursday

The monsoon will enter in its active phase from August 3 in India bringing heavy rainfall over parts of central and western India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. As per the weather department, the heavy rainfall condition will continue till August 5.

IMD forecast said, ''Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over western coast, central India from August 3-5.''

IMD further predicted that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal around August 4. A monsoon trough is also likely to shift southwards and strengthen during the next three to four days.

Monsoon will enter to active phase over the Central and Peninsular India from 4th August onwards for subsequent 3-4 days, said IMD.

The weather department also predicted widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places with isolated extremely heavy falls likely over coastal districts of Gujarat region on August 5 and over Gujarat state August 6.

Widespread rainfall also likely with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh on 4th to 5th August 2020 and isolated heavy falls over Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal during same period, stated the weather forecast.

The weather department has also issued a red warning for coastal Maharashtra and Goa on August 4. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected on August 3 over Mumbai and isolated extremely heavy showers on August 4-5, the IMD said.