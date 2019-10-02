close

Bihar

IMD predicts more rainfall in Bihar in next 48 hours, orange alert issued in four districts

An orange alert has been issued in Patna, Vaishali, Begusarai and Khagaria districts of Bihar for October 3 and 4.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued alert predicting the weather would turn inclement in several parts of Bihar in the next 48 hours. The IMD said that several parts of central Bihar and capital Patna are expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours.

South West districts of Bihar are also expected to receive rainfall on October 3 (Thursday). Some areas in these districts may receive heavy rainfall too. The meteorological department said that it has alerted the state government about the change in weather. An orange alert has been issued in Patna, Vaishali, Begusarai and Khagaria districts for October 3 and 4.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and BJP MP Giriraj Singh on Wednesday admitted that the flood-like situation in Patna and other parts of the state is due to the negligence by the government. Singh said that the government must apologize to the people of Patna because the state is ruled by JDU-BJP alliance. He noted that it is the failure of the government and it is wrong to blame incessant rains for the waterlogging in Patna. 

It is to be noted that 42 people have died and nine others have been injured so far due to rain-related incidents in Bihar. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday visited the flood-affected areas in Patna and slammed the journalists when he was questioned about the current situation of the state. 

"I am asking in how many parts of the country and across the world, have there been floods? Is water in some parts of Patna the only problem we have? What happened in America? "What about Mumbai?" Nitish said. He, however, stressed that all "arrangements are being made to carry out relief and rescue work and one should not know without knowing the ABC of it." 

