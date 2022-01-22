हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Republic Day

IMD predicts partly cloudy sky but no rain in Delhi on Republic Day

While the maximum temperature is likely to hover between 17 and 19-degree Celsius, the minimum temperature is likely to settle between 5 and 7-degree Celsius.

Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Delhi is likely to have a partly cloudy sky on the morning of January 26 -- the Republic Day -- with shallow fog and no rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday (January 22).

While the maximum temperature is likely to hover between 17 and 19-degree Celsius, the minimum temperature is likely to settle between 5 and 7-degree Celsius. Days preceding January 26, i.e., January 24 and 25, will also be partly cloudy, but with moderate fog in the morning.

Meanwhile, Delhi is likely to receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers towards the night on Saturday.

Similarly, for January 23 (Sunday), the IMD has forecast a "generally cloudy sky" with light to moderate rainfall in the morning and very light rainfall in the evening.

The minimum and maximum temperatures on Saturday are likely to settle between 11.5 degree-Celsius and 15 to 17-degree Celsius, respectively.

