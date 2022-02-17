IMD predicts rainfall in 11 states/Union Territories over next 4 days - check details

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall over South Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the next 4-5 days and scattered rainfall over Lakshadweep Islands over the next couple of days.

"Due to northeasterly winds over coastal Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels, isolated light/moderate rainfall very likely over south Tamil Nadu and Kerala during next 5 days and scattered light/moderate rainfall over Lakshadweep Islands during next 2 days," the IMD had tweeted on Wesdnesday.

IMD also predicted isolated light rainfall very likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim during the next 4 days and over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand on February 20, 2022. Wet spell is also likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next 5 days. Isolated light rainfall is also likely over Madhya Pradesh on February 18 and over Chhattisgarh on February 19 and 20.

Meanwhile, temperatures in several parts of north India have gone up. It was a warm day in the national capital on Wednesday with the maximum temperature settling at 25.7 degrees celsius, a notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. However, in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, an official of the MeT department said weather is likely to remain partly cloudy with chances of light rain and snow at isolated places here. Temperatures continue to remain low in the valley.

