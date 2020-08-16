IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas for the next 2 hours

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Meanwhile, rainfall lashed in parts of Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Sunday morning. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers' in the area today.

New Delhi: The India Metrological Department (IMD) on Sunday (August 16) predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region for the next 2 hours.

The IMD weather forecast read, ''Thunderstorm with Light to moderate rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Aurangabad, Hodal, Retwal, Roorkee, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Nazibabad, Sohna and Gurugram during the next 2 hours.''

For the national capital, IMD weather forecast read, ''Light rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South-Delhi, East Delhi, North-East Delhi, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Hindon-Airforce Station, Sikandarabad, Pilakhua, Khekra, Noida and Greater-Noida during the next 2 hours. ''

Meanwhile, rainfall lashed in parts of Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Sunday morning. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers' in the area today.

