IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms in parts of UP on Tuesday

Lucknow: Several parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by rain during the next three hours, Lucknow Meteorological Centre on Tuesday said.

The agency, in a weather forecast issued, said: "Rain/thundershowers and lightning very likely to occur today during next 3 hours at a few places over Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Bijnor districts and adjoining areas."

Fifteen people have died and six have sustained injuries in eastern Uttar Pradesh due to rain-related incidents, officials said on Monday.

Relief Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh, GS Priyadarshi, also said that 294 houses have been damaged due to excessive rain in the area.

He said that the government is constantly in touch with the weather department and district administrations to control water-logging problems.