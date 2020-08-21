हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rainfall

IMD predicts rainfall with thunderstorm in parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad was seen flooded after the water level in the Sarayu river increased. Streets of several places in Haryana were waterlogged after nearly two days of torrential rain causing difficulty in the movement of people.

IMD predicts rainfall with thunderstorm in parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: The India Metrological Department (IMD) on Friday morning predicted that light to moderate intensity rain with thunderstorms likely to occur in parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The IMD forecast read, ''Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Karnal, Kaithal, Jind, Kurukshetra, Deoband, Yamunanagar during next 2 hours.''

Some other cities were IMD predicted rainfall for Friday include Moradabad, Amroha, Chandpur, Hastinapur, Khatoli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Garhmukteshwar and Bijnor.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad was seen flooded after the water level in the Sarayu river increased. A local said,"We are facing lots of difficulties. The entire area has been flooded. We didn't get any help from authorities.''

Streets of several places in Haryana were waterlogged after nearly two days of torrential rain causing difficulty in the movement of people. The state has been seeing very heavy rainfall since Tuesday night, which is the cause of the extensive waterlogging and traffic chaos. 

