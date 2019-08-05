IMD forecast warns of 'very heavy rainfall' across several states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was likely at isolated places over central India including Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

IMD further said that heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely at few places over Konkan and Goa and in Gujarat region. Rainfall is likely to be accompanied with strong winds at the speed of 40-50 kmph over the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and along the Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka coasts.



There is also a forecast of heavy rainfall across northern India at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and northeastern states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Fishermen along the Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Andaman coasts have been advised not to venture into the seas.

A low-pressure area is likely to develop over the northeast Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours and is likely to become more marked later, the IMD said.

Mumbai is reeling under continuous torrential downpour for over 30 hours even as the IMD had predicted the further intensity of rains in the next 24 hours. Public and private schools are shut due to excessive rain and waterlogging. At least ankle-deep water was reported in areas like Nalasopara, Santacruz, Vasai, Virar, Sion, Kurla, Andheri, Malad and Vile Parle. Local train services took a severe hit and many incoming trains from across Maharashtra and other states were either cancelled or diverted on Sunday.

In Chhattisgarh, the water level at Teerathgarh falls in Jagdalpur, Bastar district has increased due to incessant rainfall in the region, news agency ANI reported.