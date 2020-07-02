IMD predicts very heavy rains in Mumbai on July 3-4, issues orange alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy and very heavy rains over Mumbai and the entire Konkan on July 3-4. An orange alert has also been issued in the Mumbai and Konkan areas.

IMD Mumbai scientist Shubhangi said, "Heavy and very heavy rains are expected over Mumbai and the entire Konkan on July 3 and 4. Orange alert in Mumbai and Konkan issued."

In view of the Meteorological Department's warning of heavy rains for the next two days, the Mumbai Police advised the people to stay indoors and not leave the house without urgent reason. All the people in these regions have been asked to take necessary precautions.