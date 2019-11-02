close

IMD: Telangana likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in next four days

''One upright cyclonic circle formed near the Bay islands and under the influence of this upright cyclonic circulation a low-pressure area is likely to form over the North Andaman Sea on November 3'', said meteorologist Rajarao

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Telangana is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next four days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted.

Speaking to ANI, Meteorologist Rajarao said, "Telangana likely to receive light to moderate scattered rains in the next four days. One upright cyclonic circle formed near the Bay islands and under the influence of this upright cyclonic circulation a low-pressure area is likely to form over the North Andaman Sea on November 3."

On November 1, some of the areas of Telangana witnessed thunderstorm.

