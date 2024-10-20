IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall As Cyclonic Circulation Moves Towards Bay Of Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Sunday that the coastal regions of India are likely to witness heavy rainfall as an upper air cyclonic circulation over the central Andaman Sea has moved to the North Andaman Sea.

This circulation is expected to result in the formation of a Low-Pressure Area over the East Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea within the next 24 hours and after that, it is expected to move northwest and reach the northwestern Bay of Bengal.

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by October 22 morning and into a cyclonic storm by October 23, over East Central Bay of Bengal," IMD said.

The weather department issued a weather warning and said that heavy rainfall is likely to occur over South Interior Karnataka and Andaman & Nicobar.

Additionally, heavy rainfall is likely to be expected over the region of Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

On October 19, the IMD reported heavy rain in several isolated areas of Tamil Nadu, disrupting major services due to persistent rainfall on Saturday. Visuals from the city showed continuous downpours resulting in waterlogging on roads. Several areas in Chennai recorded extremely heavy rainfall until 8:30 AM on Thursday.

