New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather bulletin issued on Sunday (July 24, 2022) forecasted intense rainfall over Gujarat, Rajasthan and adjoining Madhya Pradesh during the next 2 days and a gradual decrease from the third day onwards. The weather department also said that an increase in rainfall activity over northern parts of India is also expected from July 27 onwards.

The Met Office said that a northward shift of monsoon trough is predicted due to which increased rainfall activity will be triggered in the northern parts of India. Meanwhile, the shift of monsoon trough at mean sea level runs south of its normal position. It is likely to persist in the same location during the next 2-3 days and very likely to shift northwards towards its normal position from July 27 for subsequent 3-4 days.

IMD’s rainfall forecast:

- Over the past 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Western Madhya Pradesh.

- In Chhattisgarh, some regions of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Konkan and Himachal Pradesh experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall over isolated places.

- Isolated places over West Rajasthan, Odisha, Tamilnadu, Eastern Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Sikkim, South Interiors of Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Punjab also experienced very heavy rainfall.

- The monsoon shift will lead to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorms and lightning are very likely over Gujarat, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during 24th- 26th, over north Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during July 24-25.

- IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu till July 27. Heavy rains are likely in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruppatur, Salem, Kallakurichi, Karur, Namakkal, Tiruchirapalli, Perambalur, Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Thenkasi districts.

- Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Gujarat state, coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, coastal & south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe.

- The MeT forecast heavy rainfall in Purba and Paschim Medinipur till Monday while the other south Bengal districts are likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning at one or two places. The weatherman forecast heavy rainfall till Monday in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar.

- Light to moderate rain was recorded in all the districts of the state including Sikar, Chittorgarh, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Karauli, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Churu and Jaisalmer. There is a strong possibility of rain activities and active monsoon in most parts of the state for the next three-four days, the MeT said.

- IMD said the national capital will witness a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of thundershowers on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, IMD issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for the next 2-3 days for several states. According to IMD’s latest weather bulletin, “The monsoon trough at mean sea level runs south of its normal position. It is likely to persist in the same location during the next 2-3 days.” “A cyclonic circulation lies over interior Odisha & adjoining Chhattisgarh in lower & middle tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height,” the weather department added.

