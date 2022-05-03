हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Heatwave

IMD Weather Forecast: Heatwave kills 25 In Maharashtra, April becomes third warmest in 122 years

Maharashtra with mercury rising to 46 degrees Celsius in some areas has claimed at least 25 lives so far, the highest since 2016, with the number of heat-stroke cases standing at around 375.

Out of 25 heatwave tragedies, 15 have been reported from Vidarbha, comprising 11 in Nagpur, 3 in Akola and one in Amravati districts, six deaths from Marathwada comprising 2 from Jalna and one each from Parbhani, Hingoli, Osmanabad and Aurangabad, and 4 from Jalgaon in north Maharashtra

April this year ended up becoming the third warmest over India in 122 years, the Monthly Weather and Climate summary issued by the IMD said on Tuesday. This comes after March had remained the warmest over the same period.

Although from Thursday onwards, most parts of north and central India will be free from the heatwave. Besides, there are chances of thunderstorms and rain over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and all southern states till Friday. However, Maharashtra and Gujarat may continue to experience hotter days this week also.

