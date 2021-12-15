IMD's weather update: Light rain, thick fog predicted in these cities - check

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has mentioned in its daily forecast that there is a possibility of very light rain or drizzle towards evening or night in Delhi-NCR on Thursday (December 16), accompanied by partly cloudy sky and shallow fog in the morning.

In view of another Western Disturbance from the night of December 15, cloud and light rain over northern parts of Punjab-Haryana-West Uttar Pradesh are expected. Also, light rainfall/snowfall at isolated places are very likely over Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during the next two days and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during December 15-17.

Unabated cold wave continued in the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh on Wednesday as the weather office said there is little possibility of rain/snow till December 23. Sonam Lotus, Director of the Meteorological Department (MeT) for J&K and Ladakh said, "Currently, weather is partly to generally cloudy at many places of J&K. Mainly dry weather is expected till December 23."

The weather office has forecast colder nights towards the weekend with possibility of strong Western Disturbance affecting the region around Christmas.

Light to moderate rainfall at isolated/scattered places very likely over Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Kerala- Mahe, Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 5 days and south Andhra Pradesh during next 2 days.

Meanwhile, thick fog has enveloped the city of Amritsar in Punjab. "It's very cold here, there is fog everywhere. We are resorting to bonfire to keep ourselves warm," says Sandeep Singh, a local told ANI.

The southern and northeastern ends of the North East are also likely to witness heavy fog. The IMD has issued a yellow watch over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, with the intent of letting individuals stay up to date about the fog situation.

The IMD on Wednesday (Dec 14) also mentioned that no significant change in minimum temperatures expected over most parts of northwest and adjoining Central India during next 3 days, but after that mercury will fall by 2-4°C.

Live TV