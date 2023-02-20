IMEI Tracker – How to Track Lost Phone Using IMEI Number Online

New Delhi (India), February 20: Our phones have become an integral part of our daily lives. They are not only a means of communication but also a tool for work, entertainment, and personal organization. As such, losing or getting your phone stolen can be a terrible situation.

When we lose or get our phones stolen, we not only lose a device, but we also lose access to all the information and data stored on it. This could include personal information, such as contacts, messages, photos, and videos. Losing this data could be devastating, especially if it's not backed up. In some cases, this information could also be used by someone with malicious intent to steal your identity or commit fraud.

In addition to the loss of personal information, losing or getting your phone stolen can also be financially burdensome.

But there are ways to track your lost phone using IMEI number. In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to use IMEI Tracker to find lost phone for free.

What is IMEI Number?

The IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number is a unique identification number that is assigned to every mobile device. It is a 15-digit code that is used to identify the device on the cellular network. The IMEI number is usually printed on the back of the phone or on the SIM tray, and it can also be found in the phone's settings.

The IMEI number used by cellular networks to identify and authenticate the device. It can also be used to blacklist a phone that has been reported as stolen, making it unusable on the network. This helps to deter theft and prevent the use of stolen phones.

In addition to its use by cellular networks, the IMEI number can also be used by phone manufacturers and other third-party services for various purposes, such as warranty claims, technical support, and device tracking.

It's important to keep your IMEI number secure and not share it with unauthorized parties. If someone has access to your IMEI number, they may be able to use it to track your phone, access your personal information, or even clone your device.

How to Track Lost Phone Using IMEI Number Online (IMEI Tracker)

IMEI Tracker is a tool or service that allows you to track the location and other information about a mobile device using its unique IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number. It help you locate a lost or stolen phone, or keep track of the location of a phone for other purposes.

IMEI tracker work by using the IMEI number to connect to the device and retrieve information about its location and other details. Some IMEI tracker are provided by phone manufacturers or cellular networks, while others are third-party apps or services.

How to Find Lost Phone Using IMEI Number on CEIR

CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) is an initiative by the Indian government to block lost or stolen mobile phones from being used on any network in India. If you have lost your phone and want to find it using its IMEI number on CEIR, here are the steps you can follow:

To use CEIR to locate your lost phone, you'll need to know your phone's IMEI number. You can find this on the box of your phone or in the settings of your phone.

Go to the CEIR website and click on the "Track your lost phone" link on the homepage.

Enter your phone's IMEI number in the field provided and click on the "Search" button.

If your phone has been found and reported to CEIR as lost, you will see a message indicating that your phone has been located.

If your phone has not been found, you will see a message indicating that your phone has not been reported as lost or stolen.

If your phone has been found using CEIR, you should contact your carrier or the police to report the location of the phone and arrange for its recovery.

It's important to note that CEIR is only available in India, and not all lost or stolen phones are reported to CEIR. Additionally, CEIR may not provide real-time location tracking of your lost phone, but it can help you determine if your phone has been reported as lost or stolen.

